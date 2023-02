GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – A plane has crashed near Gladewater Municipal Airport, according to Texas DPS. Officials said that the crash happened near Carter Road and Highway 271, south of the airport.

All four occupants have been taken out of the plane, according to officials. DPS said they are waiting at the scene of the crash for the FAA to arrive and start their investigation.

This story is developing and more details will be added when they are available.