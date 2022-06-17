TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A local pilot made an emergency landing at Tyler Pounds Airport on Friday morning, officials said.

According to Payton Weidman with the City of Tyler, the plane landed successfully around 10:20 a.m. today. The issue could have been a propulsion-related incident with one of two twin engines, she reported.

The pilot notified the control tower so they could provide assistance. Emergency personnel and airport staff went to the scene in case there was further incident, but they were not needed.

“At this time, we are not aware of anyone that was on the aircraft and in need of assistance after landing,” Weidman said. “Upon landing, the pilot taxied the plane to a ramp where it is hangared.”