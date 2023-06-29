TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Planes will be taking to the skies in Tyler this weekend ahead of the 4th of July weekend for CampV’s 3rd Rose City Airfest.

Everything gets started Friday afternoon near the airport at 4:30 with a concert featuring the band Girl Named Tom and planes take off at 6 P.M. The airshow will feature demonstrations, combat flying, and tricks high above the East Texas trees.

The Growler Team will be performing making their first appearance this year, and they said you don’t want to miss them.

“It is all for the crowd and you’ll see our mission motto for there’s a team of fast and friendly as we’re out here, obviously to inspire the next generation, pay homage to those that went out and fought for us,” said Travis Sorensen “Pubert”, Growler Air Show Electronic Warfare Officer.

Another group set to take the skies is the F-16 Viper Demo Team. Their pilots will be demonstrating everything the plane can do including tricks. Carter Pals, the Crew Chief, said they do it all for the community.

“It is the best feeling ever, just the environment, it’s super fun to get to travel all over the place and do air shows and you get to meet new people, you get to meet other air crews and other pilots, it’s a great feeling,” said Pals.

Tents will be set up for people to get out of the sun. Officials said to make sure you bring plenty of water and sunscreen as it is going to be a hot sunny evening.