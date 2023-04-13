Photos of iron rocket taken from Palestine playground, courtesy of the city of Palestine

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – A piece of equipment from a children’s playground in Palestine was taken over the weekend, and officials are asking for help getting it back.

In the early morning hours between Friday and Monday, an iron rocket was removed from the playground at Larry Street Park in Palestine.

“At this time, the City of Palestine will not pursue charges as we would prefer that the iron rocket be returned intact,” according to a post from the city of Palestine.

Anyone with information on the removal of the equipment, or anyone with knowledge of its whereabouts is asked to call the city of Palestine at 903-731-8415.