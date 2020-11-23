Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department transforms military truck into firefighting vehicle

BIG SANDY, Texas (KETK)- The Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department announced on Monday that they received a new addition to their team that they call “Truck 20.”

Firefighters gave a nice makeover to a Stewart Stevenson military truck with a truck award they received through the Department of Defense Fire Fighter Property Program and a slip-on unit grant from the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program. These two programs are supported by the Texas A&M Forrest Service.

“Rural volunteer fire departments are relied upon to respond to a variety of emergencies,” said Texas A&M Forest Service Regional Fire Coordinator Josh Bardwell. “This repurposed military truck has found a new home in the Pleasant Grove community where it will enhance their capabilities to respond to wildfires and go places other apparatus can’t.”

Scott Mischnick, the Pleasant Grove VFD Fire Chief, said the new truck can plow through difficult terrain.

“(It) can haul more water than any of our other wildland trucks,” said Mischnick. “Currently, it’s for wildland use only, but we have discussed the possibility of also using it as a rescue truck as well.”

Truck 20 was painted bright red and black, and it now includes a 500 gallon water tank.

“Department members did some work to prepare Truck 20 for paint, including some welding, but other entities installed the slip-on unit and painted the truck,” said Mischnick.

According to the Pleasant Grove VFD, the department was established in 1986 and serves a population of 3,000.

“All the volunteers with PGVFD appreciate the ongoing support of the Pleasant Grove community,” said Department Secretary Mandi Mischnick. “We would also like to express gratitude to the Texas A&M Forest Service for offering this program that enables us to repurpose a retired military vehicle for fire service.”

The Department of Defense Firefighter Property Program launched in Texas in 2005 and has provided more than 800 retired military trucks to volunteer fire departments across the state. The agency transports the vehicle from a military installation, performs necessary repairs and delivers it to the volunteer fire department at no cost to them, according to PGVFD. The USDA Forest Service oversees the program and gives the extra military equipment to fire departments and emergency service programs.