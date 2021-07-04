Pleasant Hill Baptist Church gives away 1,000 free hot dogs for Independence Day

PLEASANT HILL, Texas (KETK) – Pleasant Hill Baptist Church threw a Fourth of July Celebration giving away 1,000 free hot dogs on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

In addition to the hot dogs, the church, located at 13590 St. Hwy 110 South also gave out water. There were also local vendors and food trucks that sold meals for everyone to enjoy.

Pleasant Hill’s Pastor said that last year, COVID-19 led the church to cancel the event at the last minute.

“We have not had the event since two years ago,” Gib Baskerville, Pastor of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church said. “I think this year’s given us more reason to celebrate all the things we have to be thankful for and so we feel like it’s a good way to gather and let everyone get together to have fellowship and a great time of celebration.”

Not only was there food, but there was bounce houses for the children, live music, and a fireworks show that began at 9:15 p.m.