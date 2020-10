RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Point police are looking for a Rains County man who was listed as missing and endangered.

David Matthew Day, 45, received a head injury that could be life threatening.

The family members said that he walked away from a residence in Point several days ago and has not been heard or seen from since.

If located, contact the Point police department Facebook messenger immediately or contact the rains county sheriffs office.