PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – A 19-year-old was found dead after a shooting in Pittsburg early Sunday morning, according to the Pittsburg Police Department.

Police arrived at the 600 block of Jefferson Street on Sunday around 2:30 p.m. after a call about a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found Cade Caviness, 19, of Longview, deceased and shot several times, authorities said.

Officers then received another call of a second victim in the 100 block of Daingerfield Street who was shot once. The second victim was Patrick Hawk, 18, who was treated and released at the scene, according to officials.

The shootings are still under investigation. Pittsburg Police Department says that anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 903-856-3330 of Crime Stoppers at 800-396-3351.