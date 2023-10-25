TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department is searching for two people suspected of robbing two stores in Tyler and pepper spraying an employee.

According to Andy Erbaugh, public information officer for Tyler PD, a man and woman took a loaded cart at Academy Sports + Outdoors on South Broadway Avenue on Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. Erbaugh said when an employee confronted the suspects, the woman sprayed the employee with pepper spray. The two then reportedly left in a silver Honda with Louisiana LP# 514GBD.

The two then reportedly proceeded to rob Ulta Beauty north of Academy on South Broadway around 12:05 p.m. Police said the description of the suspects and their vehicle was the same as the Academy theft.

The vehicle might have a broken driver’s side rear window. Anyone with related information is asked to call TPD at 903-531-1000.