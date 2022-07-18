CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texans were arrested on Sunday after a motorcycle was driven past the sheriff’s office while the owner was in the parking lot reporting on who stole it.

Cordell Ferguson, 26 of Crockett, was driving the motorcycle when it was stopped and “found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia,” according to police. The passenger Brandi Soape, 46 of Crockett, was found to be in possession of three grams of meth.

The owner had reported the motorcycle to be stolen earlier in the week, and police said they were at the sheriff’s office to report information on who had it.

Police said the motorcycle had been painted blue, and the VIN sticker had been destroyed. A secondary VIN was located at another location, and police were able to confirm the motorcycle belonged to the person who had reported it stolen.

Ferguson was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and unauthorized use of a vehicle, and Soape was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The motorcycle was returned to its owner.