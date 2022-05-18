LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – On Tuesday night, the Lufkin Police Department arrested two people affiliated with the Jaccboyworld Lufkin gang on several felony charges, said officials.

D’Corian Haywood, 20, of Lufkin, and Zaccheuas Albro, 20, Diboll, were detained after a traffic stop outside of the On the Road convenience store on South Chestnut Street around 9 p.m.

Officials were carrying out a multi-agency investigation and they found Haywood’s possible location. Authorities later saw that Haywood was a passenger in a vehicle.

Haywood was arrested and Albro, who was also a passenger, was taken into custody.

Law enforcement checked to see if the driver had warrants and he was later released.

Albro had a pistol when he was detained, so he was charged with unlawful carry of a weapon. He also had a felony warrant for deadly conduct.

Haywood had several felony warrants such as two charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, unlawful carry of a weapon in a vehicle while engaging in organized criminal activity, bail jumping and four charges of deadly conduct.

Haywood and Albro were in the Angelina County Jail as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.