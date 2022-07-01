LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- Two people in East Texas pepper sprayed a jewelry store employee and stole jewelry on Friday, according to the Longview Police Department.

Officials are asking the public to help them identify the suspects that carried out the aggravated robbery in Longview.

Police officers were called around 1:25 p.m. to Kay’s Jewelers in the Longview Mall at 3500 McCann Road. Law enforcement spoke to an employee that said a man and woman pretended to be customers and started looking at the jewelry.

The man then grabbed a can of pepper spray from his pocket and sprayed the employee, said officials. The pair then fled from another store that was close by with an undisclosed amount of jewelry, according to police.

Officers obtained a photo of the suspects. The man is possibly a black man wearing a white baseball cap, a red shirt and black pants. He has the word “King” tattooed on his neck/chest area and “Sir Prince X 10/20” on his right forearm.

The woman was wearing a white shirt and shorts. She had her hair in a bun with a headband. If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.