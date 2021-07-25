Police: 72-year-old woman dies from ‘apparent assault’ in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches Police Department found a 72-year-old woman dead in her home from an apparent assault, according to officials.

Nacogdoches PD received a sick call Sunday morning around 7:34 a.m. at the 2400 block of E. Starr Avenue. When they arrived they found Carole Favro, of Nacogdoches, who appeared to be deceased from what officials say was an apparent assault.

When first responders arrived, they attempted life saving measures and Favro was taken to the closest hospital.

Favro was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Nacogdoches PD have arrested Jared Delgado, of Nacogdoches, for murder of Favro. Delgado will be held in the Nacogdoches County Jail.