Police asking for help finding 15-year-old missing from Lufkin

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A 15-year-old has been missing from Lufkin since Monday, police say.

The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Johana Guardado.

Guardado did not attend class Monday morning after her mother dropped her at school.

She was last seen on surveillance video being picked up in a silver 2012 Chevy car, license plate NRX-5891 at a Chevron station near Lufkin High School Monday morning.

According to Lufkin PD, they have reason to believe she is in Baton Rouge visiting a friend. They do not believe she is in danger at this time.

Johana is described as a Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes, 5’1, 170 lbs. She was last seen wearing a blue Honduras jacket, black T-shirt with a red logo, black Adidas jogging pants and multi-colored checkered Vans.

Anyone with information on Johana’s location is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they want to remain anonymous.

“And Johana, if you are reading this – your mother is worried sick about you and she loves you. Please pick up the phone and let her know where you are and that you are OK,” a release from Lufkin PD said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51