Police asking for help finding 15-year-old missing from Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A 15-year-old has been missing from Lufkin since Monday, police say.
The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Johana Guardado.
Guardado did not attend class Monday morning after her mother dropped her at school.
She was last seen on surveillance video being picked up in a silver 2012 Chevy car, license plate NRX-5891 at a Chevron station near Lufkin High School Monday morning.
According to Lufkin PD, they have reason to believe she is in Baton Rouge visiting a friend. They do not believe she is in danger at this time.
Johana is described as a Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes, 5’1, 170 lbs. She was last seen wearing a blue Honduras jacket, black T-shirt with a red logo, black Adidas jogging pants and multi-colored checkered Vans.
Anyone with information on Johana’s location is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they want to remain anonymous.
“And Johana, if you are reading this – your mother is worried sick about you and she loves you. Please pick up the phone and let her know where you are and that you are OK,” a release from Lufkin PD said.
