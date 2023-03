Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A man riding a bike died after collision with a vehicle earlier this week.

On March 5 at 7:55 p.m., Marshall Police responded to an accident on the 500 block of South East End Boulevard involving a bicyclist and a car.

When police arrived they found the victim, Carlos Martinez, 60, dead on the scene. The person driving the car stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

No charges have been filed, and the case is still under investigation.