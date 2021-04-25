Police: Bicyclist in critical condition after being struck by pickup truck in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A man is in critical condition Sunday after being hit by a pickup truck while riding his bicycle, according to Nacogdoches PD.

Around 4 p.m. Sunday, Nacogdoches Police were called to the 800 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard where a major accident between a 2019 Ford truck and a person on a bicycle was reported.

EMS transported the victim to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital, but he was later life flighted out of town. The victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

Police say the driver of the pickup was not injured in the collision.

Initial reports indicate that the bicyclist was traveling west on Martin Luther King Boulevard when he was struck by a pickup truck that was traveling southbound out of the softball complex.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.