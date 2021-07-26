Police chase leads to arrest of White Oak man in connection to Monday robbery

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A police chase Monday through Longview led to the arrest of a White Oak man who allegedly assaulted two people during a robbery.

64-year-old Larry Farnham was arrested for burglary of a home and evading arrest in a vehicle. According to LPD, Farnham assaulted two people outside a home on the 5200 block of Tenneryville Road.

Police said he used a flashlight/stun gun on the arm and neck of one of the victims. The victim said Farnham took out a handgun and demanded car keys.

Farnham reportedly struck the second victim on the side of the head and used the flashlight/stun gun to stun the second victim in the torso area.

Police said Farnham then left the residence with the victim’s firearms in the first victim’s vehicle without consent.

As police investigated, they located the stolen vehicle in the area of W. Marshall Avenue and Silverfalls Road. Police say the vehicle fled into White Oak, then turned eatbound on Harrison Road.

The chase came to an end on the 800 block of Valentine Street when officers used a spike strip that deflated the vehicle’s front tires.

Farnham was taken to the Gregg County Jail.

LPD said this is still an active investigation. Detectives are still gathering information and more charges could be filed in the future.

Anyone with information on the matter is encouraged to contact Longview Police Detectives at 903-237-1110.