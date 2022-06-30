CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested for holding a woman against her will and physically and sexually assaulting her, authorities said.

33-year-old Trenton Edward Yarbrough was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation

Sexual assault

Unlawful restraint

Possession of marijuana

Authorities said they were dispatched to a property in Crockett on Monday around 3:40 p.m. in reference to an assault at that location. While speaking to officers, the complaintant said she had been held against her will and physically and sexually assaulted by Yarbrough.

The investigation was turned over to the department’s sexual assault investigator. During the investigation, police said Yarbrough was found walking in the 800 block of North 4th Street and taken into custody and interviewed by the investigator.

“Due to the sensitive nature of this investigation, this press release was purposely left vague,” the Crockett Police Department said. “This incident was not a random act of violence, as the victim and Yarbrough were acquainted with each other.”

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic violence or sexual assault, please call the Crockett Police Department at 936-544-2021 or the Family Crisis Center of East Texas at 1-800-828-SAFE (7233) or by text at 936-552-9256.