RUSK, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk Police Department responded to a report of a dead body in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Dixon Avenue.

The area of MLK from Center Street to Collins Street is blocked off as the investigation continues. Police are asking for everyone to avoid the area if possible.

Per a request by Rusk PD, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office are helping with the investigation.

“As of now we do not have any reason to believe the public is in any immediate danger,” Rusk police wrote in a Facebook post.