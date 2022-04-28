CANTON, Texas (KETK) – A homeowner in Canton shot and killed a burglar that broke into his home last week, according to a statement from local police.

The address of the home was not released, but officers were dispatched around 12:30 a.m. on April 23 after reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found 51-year-old Erik Hicks, a Grand Saline native, inside with multiple gunshot wounds. Hicks was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. His body was taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy.

In the release, Canton PD said their investigation found that Hicks “had unlawfully forced entry into the residence.” It stated that Hicks was armed and confronted the homeowner.

According to police, the homeowner had retrieved his own handgun and shot Hicks multiple times after the confrontation. The homeowner’s name was not released by investigators.

Canton Police have not charged the homeowner and the investigation will be given to a Van Zandt County grand jury for review.