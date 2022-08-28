CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested for drug possession and additional charges on Thursday, said the Crockett Police Department.

Officers were patrolling near Wooten Street after several thefts occurred in the area, then police saw several men run away when they saw their patrol cars.

Brodrick Sandles, 20, of Crockett was arrested. Officers said they found him hiding behind a car with several bags of marijuana and a pistol that was hidden under a car.

He was charged with possession of marijuana < 2 ounces in a drug free zone and unlawfully carrying a weapon, which are misdemeanors. Sandles also received the felony charge of tampering with evidence.

He had several traffic warrants for his arrest from Crockett.