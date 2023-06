TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The Texarkana Police Department said an “elderly lady” crashed into a store on Monday morning.

Officials said the woman crashed into the front of a store located in the Texas Plaza at 4303 Texas Boulevard in Texarkana. The release stated that police are investigating the incident but it appears the woman accidentally hit the gas rather than the brakes.

One woman inside the building was taken to the hospital with minor injuries but police said no one was seriously hurt.