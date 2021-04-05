Police find fake luxury products worth $1.3 million at First Monday Trade Days in Canton

CANTON, Texas (KETK)- Two women were arrested for selling counterfeit products at First Monday Trade Days.

Nhu Ngoc La and Chiquita Peoples, who were vendors at the flea market, were detained on April 2, according to law enforcement.

Tonda Curry, the Van Zandt County District Attorney said some of the items discovered included fake designer clothes, bags and accessories from brands like Gucci and Louis Vuitton.

The total value of the fake designer items found by law enforcement from both vendors is around $70,000, but the items would have been worth $1.3 million if they were real.

“Technology has made it so easy for counterfeiters to duplicate logos, hijack logos, things like that and place them on items. It’s becoming an increasingly bad problem,” said Mechele Mills, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau in Central East Texas.

After this incident, KETK compiled some tips, so East Texans can avoid buying fake goods.

When someone spots a designer bag for less than half the price, it may seem like it is a good deal.

But, if it’s too good to be true, then it might be.

Additionally, one way that people can notice if a product is fake is they can look at the details such as the quality stitching and printed wording.

Curry mentioned selling counterfeit bags that are made in unethical ways can hurt East Texas and the U.S. in many ways.

“It harms Americans who want the real thing, who take pride in being able to have the real thing,” she said.

Other fake items have also been spotted in the area, said investigators.