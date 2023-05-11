LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A former Longview student was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly making a terroristic threat against local schools.

Officials said they were notified of a social media post containing a statewide threat to schools around 8 p.m. on May 10. According to Longview Police Department, several threats motivated by the initial post were made against local schools which led to a suspect being identified.

The suspect, who was a former student, was taken into custody and is being held at Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center for the charge of terroristic threat.

Officials said that Longview patrol officers and investigators were at local schools today to provide extra patrol.