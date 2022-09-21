DIBOLL, Texas (KETK) – According to officials, a high speed chase on Loop 287 and U.S. 59, with speeds reaching more than 100 mph, lead to the arrest of five teenagers.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., officials say they were called to a theft report at West Loop Chevron. The store clerk told officers that three male teens distracted him with an alleged bathroom problem and stole 35 vape pens and six packages of cigars from behind the counter valued at $699.

According to officials, the suspects had already left the scene, but an arriving officer noticed a possible suspect vehicle at a neighboring business and attempted to contact the driver.

The officer reported the driver of the Jeep Cherokee refused to stop and took off at a high rate of speed on Loop 287. According to the officer, the chase continued onto Southwood Drive and U.S. 59 south at speeds of more than 100 mph. Diboll PD said they then spiked the Jeep Cherokee near Diboll Depot.

Officers said the driver then pulled behind the convenience store and the driver and four passengers bailed out and attempted to run into the woods. According to officials, four of the suspects were caught a short time later by officers from Lufkin, Diboll and Angelina County.

Diboll police report to have arrested the fifth suspect later that morning and a search of the vehicle uncovered the stolen items and a loaded pistol.

Officials said, because the suspects are juveniles, they are being handled by the juvenile justice system. According to a statement made by officials, further information regarding the case will not be publicly available due to the Texas Family Code which prohibits the release of information on crimes committed by juveniles.