TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) — An alleged failed attempt to steal cash from Lowe’s store in Texarkana has police asking for the public’s help identifying the man caught on camera.

On Sept. 14, an unidentified man came into the store near its closing hours and reportedly tried to snatch a bag of money from an employee as the money was being collected from the registers. The employee did not let go of the bag, police said. During the struggle, the employee reportedly grabbed the man’s phone which had fallen from his pocket and hurled it across the store.

While the man ran to find his phone, employees secured the money bag so he could not get into it. No employees were injured during the incident and no money was taken.

The man fled the scene in a white two door car, according to the Texarkana Police Department.

If you have information involving this investigation, contact Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP.