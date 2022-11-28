MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — On Monday, just after midnight, Marshall police responded to calls about several gunshots in the 2500 block of South East End Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found two gunshot victims: a woman and a child. They were both taken to area hospitals.

“We will do everything we can, and we will use all our resources to bring this perpetrator to justice. This case is especially troubling because a child was shot with such complete disregard for life and safety,” said Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575. Those wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call Marshall/Harrison

County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

The shooting is under investigation and KETK News will provide more information as it becomes available.