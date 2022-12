LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police has requested help from the public to locate a missing man.

According to Longview Police, 60-year-old John Calvin King last spoke to a family friend around 2 p.m. on Sunday at his home on the south side of Longview.

He is 5’9″ tall and weighs about 185 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on King’s whereabouts is asked to contact Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.