Police: Longview man pulls knife on roommate over maintenance issue

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A 59-year-old Longview man was arrested after he allegedly pulled a knife on his roommate because maintenance did not fulfill his request to fix something in his apartment.

Charles Emmett Leffel was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Gregg County Jail on Jan. 14, and his bond was set at $10,000.

The argument happened over a maintenance issue with a breaker box at the Driftwood Apartments, said Officer Brandon Thornton with the Longview Police Department.

Leffel took out a knife on the other man, who grabbed his arm to possibly take the weapon away, added Thornton. The victim received minor scratches on his neck and arm.

Authorities that arrived on the scene also said Leffel was highly intoxicated. He was arrested on the day of the incident.