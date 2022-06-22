LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Wednesday for the 2021 murder of his ex-girlfriend.

Dontrey Ray Walker, 25, pleaded guilty to the charge on Monday. Walker strangled and poured bleach on his ex-girlfriend, according to an affidavit.

In June of 2021, a peace officer was called to Sydney Street in Longview in reference to a homicide. The affidavit said he was told there was a dead female with marks around her neck and bleach poured over her.

Law enforcement found 22-year-old Paige Martin dead inside a residence. Another officer spoke to the homeowner, who told them that Walker was Martin’s ex-boyfriend and had taken Martin’s vehicle.

Huntsville police later said Walker had barricaded himself in their city and said he had killed his girlfriend in Longview, according to the affidavit.

The Huntsville Police Department were able to convince the man to surrender, and he was arrested.