LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview police officer reportedly crashed a patrol vehicle on Thursday.

According to the Longview Police Department, the police vehicle failed to yield the right of way to a 2016 BMW. This happened at the intersection of South High Street and Avalon Avenue at around 4:25 p.m.

“While we regret the property damage incurred as a result of the crash, we are thankful there were no significant injuries sustained as a result of the crash,” LPD said in a Facebook post.

The police vehicle was a 2020 Chevy Tahoe, officials reported.

LPD said the investigation is ongoing and they did not release the identities of anyone involved in the crash.