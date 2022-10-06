LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin teenager is wanted by police after allegedly shooting a minor’s father Wednesday night. His brother has since not returned home, and has been reported as a runaway.

According to officials, Brandon Jaime, 17, “shot a juvenile’s father following a disturbance in a front yard” outside an Edwards Street home. Officials said the father had been attempting to break up a disturbance between Jaime and his son when he was shot.

Jaime and his brother Johan, 14, who “was also involved in the disturbance” did not return home afterwards, and officials said he was reported as a runaway Thursday morning.

The father was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released. The brothers ran away where officials said they were picked up in a vehicle shortly after.

Brandon Jaime is described as a 6′ tall Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes.

“Witnesses said he was wearing a camo hoodie with a black hood, jeans, and tennis shoes,” officials said. “His brother is similar in appearance but with longer, curly hair.”

Anyone with information on their location is asked to call Lufkin Police at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS. Crime Stoppers tips can also be submitted online at 639tips.com.