LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A woman died after a crash in Lufkin last week, police said.

The wreck happened at 6:24 p.m. on Aug. 14 at the intersection of Ellen Trout Drive and Sayers Street. Police said 68-year-old Mary Greer of Lufkin was northbound on Sayers Street and “failed to yield the right of way.”

Her vehicle reportedly crossed in front of a westbound Ford F-150, spun off the road and downed a light pole before stopping.

City officials said Greer “did not appear to be wearing a seat belt” and she was taken to a hospital by ambulance. She died from her injuries two days later.

The driver of the Ford went to a local hospital to be checked out via private vehicle.