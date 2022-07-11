BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Police in DeKalb said they arrested a man after a motorcycle pursuit which reached a top speed of 140 mph.

Gerald Stevenson, 37 of Avery, was arrested after police said they tried to stop the motorcycle near Spring Market for driving a reported 102 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Officials said the officer, with assistance from the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, then pursued the motorcycle into New Boston where they arrested Stevenson.

He was arrested for felony evading with a vehicle and is cited for other traffic violations.