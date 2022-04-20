COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) — On Tuesday, Coffee City police officers attempted to stop truck displaying an alleged fake license plate on FM 3506, authorities say.

CCPD said the driver, Roberto Martinez, refused to stop the vehicle and a police chase started. During the pursuit, police say that Martinez threw narcotics from the vehicle and continued down FM 315 and several county roads.

According to police, Martinez swerved and rammed into a Coffee City police unit in Poynor. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit as Martinez went east on U.S. 175 into the city of Frankston, officials said.

CCPD said that Frankston police deployed spikes and deflated one of the vehicle’s tires, but Martinez continued to drive as several agencies joined the pursuit. He was eventually stopped on CR 4117 in the Berryville area, and was taken into custody after a brief struggle, police say.

“CCPD wants to extend a thanks to Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Frankston PD and Cuney PD for their assistance with this pursuit. Martinez was booked into the Henderson County Jail on an active parole warrant and several other felony charges.” -Coffee City Police Department