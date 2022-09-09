TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana PD arrested 48-year-old Craig Smith on Sept. 6, after he allegedly tried to steal a backpack full of ammo from Academy Sports Store.

According the police, Smith had left the store and was walking across a nearby parking lot while a store employee followed from a distance. When officers stopped him, they say they immediately recognized him as the same suspect from another case being investigated for a previous theft at Academy just days earlier.

The suspect in that case had stolen several boxes of ammunition by hiding them inside his backpack and walking out the door, according to detectives.

Officials said Smith resisted arrest and had to be taken to the ground and handcuffed. Officers reported to have found the stolen ammo inside the backpack, along with some pre-packaged meals and a Leatherman multi-tool all with markings indicating they came from Academy.

In addition to the theft and resisting arrest charges, it was discovered Smith also had two felony probation violation warrants for previous theft and credit card abuse convictions. Smith is currently in the Bi-State Jail, with a $18,000 bond on the three new charges. No bond was set on the probation violation warrants.