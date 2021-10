MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – On Friday afternoon, a man died after he went off the roadway and drove into an unoccupied vehicle and a tree.

Around 2 p.m., officers with the Marshall Police Department responded to the crash at the intersection of East Travis and Maulding.

The driver was identified as a 65-year-old man with a history of medical issues from Marshall, according to Marshall police. The man died at the scene.

Officers said the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.