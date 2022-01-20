Police: Man found dead at Tyler Walmart, no foul play suspected

Tyler police respond to a man being found dead in a car at the Walmart off Highway 31 on January 20, 2022.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man was found dead in a car in the parking lot of a Walmart in Tyler Thursday morning, according to local police.

Tyler police responded just before 8:30 a.m. for a welfare concern to the gas station in the parking lot of the Walmart at the intersection of Highway 31 and Loop 323.

Investigators say the man appeared to be homeless and are working to identify him.

A cause of death is not immediately known, but police do not suspect foul play.

This is a developing story. KETK News has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.