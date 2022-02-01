TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – On Sunday evening, the Texarkana Texas Police Department received a call about a man on a Greyhound bus who had a pistol and was pointing it at other passengers.

TTPD was provided a description of the man and the caller said that the bus would be pulling into the bus station on S. Lake Drive.

Officer Zack Gilley arrived as passengers were getting off the bus and he immediately recognized the suspect standing on the bus.

The suspect, Cedric Boyd, 36, of Lewisville, saw Gilley and started to get back on the bus, but was stopped by the officer before he could actually do it.

After talking to him for just a couple of seconds, Boyd suddenly took off running through the crowd and across the parking lot, according to law enforcement.

Boyd allegedly tried to cut through a small footpath between the end of a privacy fence and the wood line, however, his feet got caught in brush and he tripped. Gilley was able to catch up with Boyd and arrested him before he could get back up and start running again.

Boyd didn’t have a gun on him at that point, but officers later found a 9mm pistol along the path where a witness told officers he saw Boyd throw it while running from Gilley.

During the search incident to his arrest, police found a box of ammunition in Boyd’s jacket that was exactly the same as what was in the pistol. Police said they also found several pills and 1.2 grams of crack cocaine in his travel bag.

Boyd was booked into the Bi-State Jail for unlawfully carrying a weapon with a felony conviction, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug and evading arrest. His total bond for those charges was set at $25,000. Police also discovered that he had three outstanding failure to appear warrants out of Denton County and is currently being held without bond for those three warrants.