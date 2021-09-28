Police: Man walks out of East Texas Walmart without paying for $175 speaker, tool kit

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department is seeking help identifying a man that they say walked out of a Texarkana Walmart with over $175 worth of items, only paying for the water bottles in his cart.
According to the TTPD Facebook post, the man did not scan the $175 speaker or the 160-piece mechanic’s tool kit, and only paid for the water.
If you have any information on who he is, they are asking that you call 903-798-3116.
