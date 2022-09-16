LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — A motorcyclist suffered a “serious leg injury” after being involved in an accident with a truck at the intersection of Atkinson Drive and the South Medford Drive feeder in Lufkin, according to police.

The crash happened around 3:29 p.m. when officers were called to the scene, officials said.

According to city officials, the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound in the outside lane of Atkinson Drive when he was hit by a truck that was going northbound on the feeder.

Witnesses said that the truck ran the red light, according to police. The motorcyclist came to a stop under an 18-wheeler that was not involved in the crash and was stopped at the red light, authorities said.

Officials said that the motorcyclist was conscious and alert at the time and was taken to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation. The City of Lufkin thanked Angelina College Police Department for stopping to assist.