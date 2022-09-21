NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man died after he veered his car into the westbound lane of Highway 7 on Tuesday, according to Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.

“The preliminary investigation by the sheriff’s office indicates the deceased intentionally caused the two

crashes. The deceased’s name is not being released at this time,” according to a release from Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say they were responding to the crash of a 2005 Toyota Highlander and a 2018 Hyundai Elantra at 10:47 a.m. when another crash was reported.

The deceased had left his vehicle and ran eastbound on Highway 7 until a 2018 Ford SUV collided with him.

The occupants of the Hyundai were taken to a local hospital and the driver of the Ford was released from the scene after examination, according to Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.

The deceased was transported to a hospital by ambulance and then died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and this article will be updated with any additional details.