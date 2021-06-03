Police: Palestine woman arrested on drug, criminal trespassing charges after hiding in closet

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – A Palestine woman was arrested on drug and criminal trespassing charges after police say they found her hiding in a closet.

According to Palestine PD, on May 29 a criminal trespass was reported on the 1200 block of North Link St.

Officers arrived at the location and saw that the front door was damaged and open. When they entered, police say they found Gonzalez hiding in a closet in the house. She was taken into custody, and it was discovered that she had multiple warrants out of Palestine Municipal Court.

When they searched Gonzalez’s personal property, officers found scales, baggies, syringes and roughly 8 grams of suspected methamphetamines.

She was placed under arrest and taken to the Anderson County Jail where she was booked in for six warrants, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and criminal trespass of a home.

“I am proud of the work these officers do in getting drugs and offenders off the streets in our community,” Captain Jamie Lester said.