TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A person was hit by a car Wednesday morning in Tyler, police said.

According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, a driver went off the road on Towne Way Drive off Loop 323 and struck a car, then a person before hitting a building.

Tyler PD, Tyler Fire Department and EMS are on the scene at Hall Collision Center.

There is no information available at this time on anyone’s condition.

