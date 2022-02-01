OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – Overton Police are on the site of a crash involving a train and a pedestrian that occurred early Tuesday morning.

Chief Bryan Pool released a brief statement on the department’s Facebook page that the crash was north of town and happened sometime before 5 a.m. They are being assisted by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department.

There was no description given of the victim or what his or her condition might be.

All crossings are currently blocked with the exception of Front Street at Highway 135 on the south side of town.

These crossings will be blocked for the next several hours. Police are asking drivers to use caution while going to work or school this morning.