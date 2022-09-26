LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Police presence at Longview High School and the rest of the district’s campuses will be increased after Longview and Gregg County law enforcement investigated threats against “LHS,” according to the district.

The investigation on Sunday night determined “there was no credible threat against Longview schools” and the threats posted to social media were against Lumberton High School, not Longview.

“The student responsible was arrested by local authorities,” the district said.

The district said they are thankful to be able to rely on their local law enforcement, and they will press criminal charges against anyone who makes threats against students, staff or their schools.