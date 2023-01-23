CORRIGAN, Texas (KETK) – Two Stephen F. Austin State University students were involved in a fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler on Jan. 20, the Corrigan Police Department said.

Officials released more information about the wreck that happened on U.S. Highway 59 in Corrigan around 1:32 p.m.

A 2007 Nissan Versa was heading south on U.S. 59, and an 18-wheeler was turning onto the highway from Plant Road, DPS said.

The 18-wheeler turned left while heading north on U.S. 59, then the Nissan crashed into the 18-wheeler and the car was trapped under the trailer, authorities said.

The following agencies responded to the scene: Corrigan Police Department, Corrigan Volunteer Fire Department and Texas DPS.

Micah McAfoose was driving the Nissan and “succumbed to his injuries upon impact.” Graylan Spring was flown to a hospital in Conroe and later passed away. Spring was a football player at SFA and McAfoose was a former baseball student-athlete.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured. Corrigan police are still investigating the incident.

A candlelight vigil for McAfoose and Spring is scheduled for Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches.

The following statement was issued by SFA Athletics:

“The entire SFA family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Graylan Spring and baseball student-athlete Micah McAfoose. Graylan and Micah were two special people who meant so much to Stephen F. Austin, our football and baseball programs and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time.”