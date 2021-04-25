Police say East Texas hospital forced into lockdown after man shows up with handgun

by: Tyler Johnson (KTAL)

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man has been arrested for allegedly showing up at a hospital with a gun.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, Davonte Williams has been arrested for allegedly showing up to Wadley Regional Medical Center around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night with a handgun claiming someone had been chasing him.

Police say no shots were fired and no one was injured. Charges are pending at this point.

