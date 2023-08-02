TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an elderly man last seen at a local hospital.

On Tuesday, Tyler PD received reports of a missing elderly man. The man was identified as 77-year-old Rodney Campbell.

According to police, Campbell was last seen on Monday between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler. Police said he is likely in the black four-door Dodge Ram that is pictured below with the license plate number RSX 4900.

Courtesy: Tyler PD

Authorities said his cell phone last showed to be in the Marshall area on Tuesday morning.

Campbell is 5’10, 280 pounds and was reportedly last seen wearing a baggy t-shirt, sweatpants and slippers.