TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an elderly man last seen at a local hospital.
On Tuesday, Tyler PD received reports of a missing elderly man. The man was identified as 77-year-old Rodney Campbell.
According to police, Campbell was last seen on Monday between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler. Police said he is likely in the black four-door Dodge Ram that is pictured below with the license plate number RSX 4900.
Authorities said his cell phone last showed to be in the Marshall area on Tuesday morning.
Campbell is 5’10, 280 pounds and was reportedly last seen wearing a baggy t-shirt, sweatpants and slippers.
“If you see Rodney Campbell or his vehicle or know his location, please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or if in an emergency situation call 911.”Tyler PD Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh