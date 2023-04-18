CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – The Crockett Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a missing 37-year-old man.
Albert Austin White, 37, was reportedly last seen in the Beaumont area where officials said he got on a bus that was headed to Crockett.
According to Crockett police, White is approximately 5’11”, 160 pounds, has brown eyes, black hair and several tattoos.
“Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Crockett Police Department at 936-544-2021 or 936-544-2862.”The Crockett Police Department