CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – The Crockett Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a missing 37-year-old man.

Albert Austin White, 37, was reportedly last seen in the Beaumont area where officials said he got on a bus that was headed to Crockett.

According to Crockett police, White is approximately 5’11”, 160 pounds, has brown eyes, black hair and several tattoos.